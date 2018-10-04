Viewer's Guide to College Football: Full TV Schedule for Week 6 Games

Week 6 of the college football season kicks off Thursday night with Georgia State at Troy. Tulsa and Houston face off shortly after, with Georgia Tech visiting Louisville in a primetime ACC showdown on Friday night.

Saturday is full of must-watch matchups, with several top-25 games scheduled for Week 6. The stakes are high as college football hits the midpoint mark this weekend and we've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete Week 6 schedule.

Saturday, Noon Slate

The Big12 Red River Rivalry headlines Saturday's noon slate with No. 19 Texas at No. 7 Oklahoma. For the first time since 2012, the Longhorns and Sooners are both ranked for their annual matchup at the State Fair of Texas. QB Kyler Murray looks to keep Oklahoma (5-0) undefeated as they take on Texas (4-1) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who hasn't thrown a single interception in the past month for the Longhorns. No. 1 Alabama takes on Arkansas at the same time, with the Crimson Tide entering as heavy favorites. A newly-ranked No. 23 NC State hosts ACC opponent Boston College at 12:30 p.m. ET to wrap up Saturday's early games.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

Afternoon football starts with No. 4 Clemson vs. Wake Forest in another ACC conference contest and No. 5 LSU visiting No. 22 Florida, both kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Several other ranked teams play Saturday afternoon in a light slate, with Florida State visiting No. 17 Miami, Indiana visiting No. 3 Ohio State and Arizona State visiting No. 21 Colorado.

Saturday, Evening Slate

Saturday evening's early slate is also quiet until No. 6 Notre Dame visits No. 24 Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. for a top-25 primetime showdown. The Hokies (3-1) rallied to defeat the Duke Blue Devils last week after suffering an enormous upset in Week 4 at the hands of fellow-Virginia state school Old Dominion. The Fighting Irish (5-0) look to remain undefeated in Blacksburg, with quarterback Ian Book under center. Book threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns as Notre Dame defeated now-No. 14 Stanford in Week 5.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 6 schedule below:

Thursday, Oct. 4

• 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at Troy (ESPNU)

• 8 p.m. Tulsa at Houston (ESPN)



Friday, Oct. 5

• 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville (ESPN)

• 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Marshall (CBSSN)

• 9 p.m. Utah State at BYU (ESPN2)





Saturday, Oct. 6

• Noon No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas (ESPN)

• Noon No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (FOX)

• Noon Kansas at No. 9 West Virginia (ESPN2)

• Noon Maryland at No. 15 Michigan(ABC)

• Noon Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State (FS1)

• Noon Tulane at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

• Noon Buffalo at Central Michigan (CBSSN)

• Noon Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPN+)

• Noon East Carolina at Temple (ESPNews)

• Noon Missouri at South Carolina (SEC Network)

• Noon Illinois at Rutgers (BTN)





















• 12:20 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

• 12:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 23 NC State (ACC Network)

• 3:00 p.m. Northern Illinois at Ball State (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest(ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. Florida State at No. 17 Miami(ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Iowa State at No. 25 Oklahoma State(ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m. Ohio at Kent State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Miami (OH) at Akron (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Navy at Air Force(CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo(ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia Southern(ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. San Diego State at Boise State (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. South Florida at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas State at Baylor (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota (BTN)

























• 4 p.m. Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (FOX)

• 4 p.m. Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

• 4 p.m. UL Monroe at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. New Mexico at UNLV ;(No TV channel listed)







• 5 p.m. Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. SMU at No. 12 UCF(ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. UAB at Louisiana Tech ;(No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. UTSA at Rice (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Louisiana at Texas State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. UConn at Memphis (CBSSN)











• 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Washington at UCLA (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at No. 16 Wisconsin (BTN)

• 7:30 p.m. North Texas at UTEP (No TV channel listed)









• 8 p.m. No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech (ABC)

• 8 p.m. Liberty at New Mexico State (No TV channel listed)



• 9 p.m. Washington State at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

• 10 p.m. California at Arizona (FS1)

• 10:30 p.m. Utah at No. 14 Stanford (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. Colorado State at San Jose State (CBSSN)

• 10:30 p.m. Fresno State at Nevada (ESPNU)





• 11:59 p.m. Wyoming at Hawaii (No TV channel listed0