Viewbix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with a 176% Growth in Revenues Totaling $66 Million

Viewbix Inc.
·10 min read
Viewbix Inc.
Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix reached an operating income of $1.4 million

Amihay Hadad, Viewbix, CEO: “We entered the field of digital content through a
purchase that has proven itself, financially and synergistic and it is our intention to
continue pursue opportunities to leverage our growth”

Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (OTC: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), a global developer of mar-tech and ad-tech innovative technologies, today announced record financial consolidated results for the third quarter of 2022, ending September 30, 2022. These are the Company’s first reported financial results following its completion of the previously announced transaction with Gix Media Ltd. (“Gix Media”), which resulted in Gix Media becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The results refer to Gix Media’s consolidated financials for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, in comparison to the same period of 2021.

Key highlights for the three and nine mounts ended September 30, 2022, include:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, reached a record high of $66,115 thousand an increase of 176% compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. In the three months ended September 30, 2022, revenues amounted to a record of $22,778 thousand, an increase of 182% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciations, Amortizations) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $3,458 thousand, an increase of 178% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, EBITDA amounted to $1,163 thousand, an increase of 268% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating income. Viewbix reached an operating income of $1,407 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to an operating loss of $44 thousand in the corresponding period in 2021. In the third quarter of 2022 the operating income amounted to $427 thousand compared to an operating loss of $111 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

Net cash from operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $2,175 thousand, an increase of 40% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, net cash from operating activities amounted to $1,577 thousand, an increase of 202% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

“We are proud to report our first results as Viewbix. In this period, we managed to present significant growth that demonstrates the strength of Viewbix and the ability to navigate our numerous activities intelligently. We are working diligently to continue the positive trend and are considering entering into additional activities in the fields of advertise and marketing technologies to enable greater growth to provide additional value to our shareholders. In the last year we expanded to the field of digital content through the acquisition of Cortex by Gix Media in October 2021, a purchase that has proven itself, financially and synergistic and it is our intention to continue pursue opportunities to leverage our growth,” said Amihay Hadad, CEO of Viewbix.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Including EBITDA Reconciliation):

U.S. dollars in thousands

 

For the nine months ended
September 30

 

 

For the three months ended
September 30

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

%

 

Revenues

 

66,115

 

 

23,874

 

 

176

%

 

22,778

 

 

8,079

 

 

182

%

Operating income (loss)

 

1,407

 

 

(44

)

 

3,298

%

 

427

 

 

(111

)

 

485

%

EBITDA

 

3,458

 

 

1,245

 

 

178

%

 

1,163

 

 

316

 

 

268

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

3,619

 

 

1,233

 

 

194

%

 

1,281

 

 

339

 

 

278

%

GAAP Net Income (loss)

 

(30

)

 

88

 

 

(134

)%

 

71

 

 

91

 

 

(22

)%

Non- GAAP Net Income

 

1,954

 

 

1,365

 

 

43

%

 

844

 

 

541

 

 

56

%

Net Cash from Operations

 

2,175

 

 

1,564

 

 

40

%

 

1,577

 

 

522

 

 

202

%


U.S. dollars in thousands

 

For the nine months ended
September 30

 

 

For the three months ended
September 30

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Net Income (loss)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

91

 

Financial (income) expenses, net

 

 

1,374

 

 

 

(91

)

 

 

301

 

 

 

(121

)

Taxes on income

 

 

63

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

55

 

 

 

(81

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,051

 

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

427

 

EBITDA

 

 

3,458

 

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

1,163

 

 

 

316

 

Other expenses

 

 

121

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

26

 

Share-based compensation, expenses (income)

 

 

40

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

32

 

 

 

(3

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

3,619

 

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

1,281

 

 

 

339

 

Financial income (expenses), net

 

 

(1,374

)

 

 

91

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 

121

 

Taxes on income

 

 

(63

)

 

 

41

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

81

 

Deferred tax income in connection with amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(228

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

-

 

Non- GAAP Net Income

 

 

1,954

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

844

 

 

 

541

 


Financial Comparison for the Third Quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $1,281 thousands, in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 278% compared to $339 thousands, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income increased by 56% to $844 thousand, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $541 thousand, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Viewbix’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC). Viewbix has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Viewbix’s management believes that the non-GAAP EBITDA described in the release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Viewbix’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Viewbix’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Viewbix uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://corp.viewbix.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Michal Efraty
Investor Relations
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


VIEWBIX INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)


 

 

As of
September 30

 

 

As of
December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

3,609

 

 

 

5,208

 

Restricted deposits

 

 

223

 

 

 

234

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

16,398

 

 

 

16,415

 

Loan to parent company

 

 

7,096

 

 

 

6,384

 

Other receivables

 

 

814

 

 

 

1,004

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

28,140

 

 

 

29,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance pay funds

 

 

73

 

 

 

83

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

62

 

 

 

133

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

317

 

 

 

334

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

505

 

 

 

569

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

15,762

 

 

 

8,414

 

Goodwill

 

 

17,615

 

 

 

12,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

34,334

 

 

 

22,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

62,474

 

 

 

51,261

 


VIEWBIX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Cont.)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)


 

 

As of
September 30

 

 

As of
December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term loan

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,500

 

Loan from parent company

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

2,116

 

Accounts payable

 

 

16,144

 

 

 

16,676

 

Other payables

 

 

1,862

 

 

 

1,386

 

Short-term loans

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

5,000

 

Operating lease liabilities - short term

 

 

93

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

27,126

 

 

 

26,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued severance pay

 

 

176

 

 

 

188

 

Long-term loan

 

 

3,225

 

 

 

4,270

 

Operating lease liabilities - long term

 

 

433

 

 

 

491

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

5,687

 

 

 

5,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 490,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 14,783,964 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (*)

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

27,564

 

 

 

16,074

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(4,043

)

 

 

(2,366

)

Equity attributed to the company’s shareholders

 

 

23,524

 

 

 

13,711

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

6,137

 

 

 

4,806

 

Total equity

 

 

29,661

 

 

 

18,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

62,474

 

 

 

51,261

 


(*)

Retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effected on August 31, 2022, for all periods presented and to reflect the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the combined financial information of the Company and Gix Media Ltd. for all periods preceding the Reorganization Transaction.


VIEWBIX INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)


 

 

For the nine months
ended September 30

 

 

For the three months
ended September 30

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

 

 

66,115

 

 

 

23,874

 

 

 

22,778

 

 

 

8,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traffic-acquisition and related costs

 

 

56,400

 

 

 

19,582

 

 

 

19,464

 

 

 

6,738

 

Research and development

 

 

2,957

 

 

 

1,530

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

471

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

215

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,326

 

 

 

907

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

313

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,051

 

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

427

 

Other expenses

 

 

121

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

427

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial income (expenses), net

 

 

(1,374

)

 

 

91

 

 

 

(301

)

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

33

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes on income

 

 

(63

)

 

 

41

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period is attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders

 

 

(677

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

91

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

647

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per Share – Basic and Diluted attributed to shareholders:

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares (*) – Basic:

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares (*) – Diluted:

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

15,044,630

 

 

 

14,783,964

 

 

 

15,044,630

 


(*)

Retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effected on August 31, 2022 for all periods presented and to reflect the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the combined financial information of the Company and Gix Media Ltd. for all periods preceding the Reorganization Transaction.


Latest Stories

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball's tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d