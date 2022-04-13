‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Out Until May Due to Filming Schedule

“The View” will be without its typical moderator for a few weeks. Due to scheduling conflicts, Whoopi Goldberg will be out until May while she films a new series.

Filling in for Whoopi at the start of this week, host Joy Behar informed the audience that Whoopi would be gone for more than just the day. “If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making! And she will be back whenever she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Behar explained. “So she’s gone for a while.”

At the time, Behar did not specify when exactly Whoopi would be done. But, on Wednesday the show revealed that it’d be at least a few weeks, with her return date set for May 2. “Our EGOT winner is away doing EGOT things!” the official show account tweeted.

Goldberg is set to play Bird Woman in Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.” The host’s character is the God of Birds and “one of the show’s key antagonists.”

“I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic,” Goldberg said in a statement.