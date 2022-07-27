‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Starts Playing With Laser Pointer Midshow Out of Boredom

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read

Whoopi Goldberg will often poke fun at some of the conversation topics on “The View,” but on Wednesday’s show, she pretty much just checked out completely. At one point, she even started playing with a laser pointer.

Things really started going downhill for the moderator early, as the second segment of the show was focused on Klondike’s recently announced discontinuation of the ice cream treats known as Choco Tacos. On this topic, host Sara Haines was passionate, chiding Klondike for “dropping it into my news feed like it meant nothing to them,” and mourning the loss of the snack. Guest host — though reportedly soon to be permanent host — Alyssa Farah Griffin backed Haines, but Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar admitted they’d never had a Choco Taco before.

As the conversation continued, the camera repeatedly cut back to Whoopi, who looked equal parts unimpressed and exasperated by the trajectory of the segment, saying absolutely nothing. Eventually, she begrudgingly initiated a taste test for the hosts.

When they returned from commercial break, Whoopi monotonously informed the audience that Behar did indeed enjoy her Choco Taco, before moving onto the next topic.

Also Read:
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says Her Critics Hate That She’s a ‘Powerful Person’ With a Platform: ‘Too Bad’

This time, they discussed a new series on Lifetime called “Phrogging: Hider in my House.” The show explores true stories of people who experienced phrogging — a phenomenon of people secretly living inside someone else’s home.

Based on the preview clip alone, the hosts of “The View” were terrified, and began discussing how it would even be possible. Whoopi participated more in this segment, but eventually, it devolved into the hosts discussing how they still love true crime projects, even if said projects are scary. As the camera cut to Whoopi once more at the end of the discussion, she could be seen holding her chin in her hand and playing with what appeared to be a laser pointer.

Later, when Neil Patrick Harris joined the panel to discuss his new Netflix show “Uncoupled,” he took a moment to call out just how funny Whoopi was to watch because of her reactions throughout the hour.

“This has been a hilarious episode to watch,” he said. “Because once the Choco Taco conversation started, Whoopi Goldberg checked out. I was backstage just laughing at you because they just kept cutting to you and you’re just — it’s like something snapped in you. You’re like ‘This is what the show has come to?'”

Also Read:
‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin to Be Named Permanent Co-Host, Filling Meghan McCain’s Conservative Seat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Controversial 2023 Tour Ticketing Rollout

    Bruce Springsteen fans have been asking to hear from the artist or his camp directly in the wake of a firestorm over extremely variable ticket costs for a 2023 U.S. tour that has gone on sale last week and this week. On Tuesday, six days into the controversy over “platinum” ticket prices — which had […]

  • Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy

    Fans were left furious by extortionate amounts tickets were going for

  • Trump says his political consultants don't want him going after trans athletes — then does so — during his Washington speech

    Donald Trump mocked consultants as "political geniuses" after he got applause for a dig against trans athletes.

  • Joy Behar was 'glad to be fired' from The View in 2013: 'I basically was sick of the show'

    "I’m sort of on extra time now. I don’t have to work. I don’t have to be on television," she later added of navigating her TV career.

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Return to a Favorite Summertime Outing for the First Time Since 2019

    The royal couple, who are both known for their love of gardening, visited the Sandringham Flower Show on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk

  • Prince William Shares a Personal Tweet About Why Their Family Was Celebrating This Week

    It's possible that Prince William will head to Wembley Stadium this weekend to watch England's soccer team compete in the finals

  • Jessie James Decker Rocks an Itsy Bitsy Bikini in New Photos Causing Fans to Do a Double Take

    Singer Jessie James Decker looked stunning at Miami Fashion Week when she hit the runway in her own swimwear line for Kittenish by Jessie James Decker.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Depth options that could make Blue Jays bullpen postseason proof

    Jordan Romano aside, the Blue Jays bullpen has been underwhelming this season but a trade for either Pittsburgh's David Bednar or Detroit Tiger Gregory Soto could strengthen Toronto's relief core for a postseason run.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Canada's Marco Arop wins bronze in men's 800m at athletics worlds

    Marco Arop has become just the second Canadian man in history to win a medal in the 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships. With a roaring crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Arop powered his six-foot-four frame to the finish line in a time of 1:44.28 to win bronze. The 23-year-old from Edmonton draped himself in a Canadian flag and couldn't stop flashing his signature smile as he basked in the cheers from the fans. He did a victory lap around Hayward, stopping to take photos, sign

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.