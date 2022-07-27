‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Starts Playing With Laser Pointer Midshow Out of Boredom

Whoopi Goldberg will often poke fun at some of the conversation topics on “The View,” but on Wednesday’s show, she pretty much just checked out completely. At one point, she even started playing with a laser pointer.

Things really started going downhill for the moderator early, as the second segment of the show was focused on Klondike’s recently announced discontinuation of the ice cream treats known as Choco Tacos. On this topic, host Sara Haines was passionate, chiding Klondike for “dropping it into my news feed like it meant nothing to them,” and mourning the loss of the snack. Guest host — though reportedly soon to be permanent host — Alyssa Farah Griffin backed Haines, but Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar admitted they’d never had a Choco Taco before.

As the conversation continued, the camera repeatedly cut back to Whoopi, who looked equal parts unimpressed and exasperated by the trajectory of the segment, saying absolutely nothing. Eventually, she begrudgingly initiated a taste test for the hosts.

When they returned from commercial break, Whoopi monotonously informed the audience that Behar did indeed enjoy her Choco Taco, before moving onto the next topic.

This time, they discussed a new series on Lifetime called “Phrogging: Hider in my House.” The show explores true stories of people who experienced phrogging — a phenomenon of people secretly living inside someone else’s home.

Based on the preview clip alone, the hosts of “The View” were terrified, and began discussing how it would even be possible. Whoopi participated more in this segment, but eventually, it devolved into the hosts discussing how they still love true crime projects, even if said projects are scary. As the camera cut to Whoopi once more at the end of the discussion, she could be seen holding her chin in her hand and playing with what appeared to be a laser pointer.

Later, when Neil Patrick Harris joined the panel to discuss his new Netflix show “Uncoupled,” he took a moment to call out just how funny Whoopi was to watch because of her reactions throughout the hour.

“This has been a hilarious episode to watch,” he said. “Because once the Choco Taco conversation started, Whoopi Goldberg checked out. I was backstage just laughing at you because they just kept cutting to you and you’re just — it’s like something snapped in you. You’re like ‘This is what the show has come to?'”

