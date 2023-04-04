‘The View’ Takes On “Scandoval” From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Alyssa Farah Griffin “Snuck” Topic In Despite Whoopi Goldberg’s Refusal

The scandal from Vanderpump Rules known as “Scandoval” snuck its way onto the “Hot Topics” table of The View.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a Bravo fanatic and has been following the news surrounding Tom Sandoval after he admitted to cheating on long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The conservative co-host admitted to sneaking in a headline from the reality series to debate on the ABC talk show, despite Whoopi Goldberg’s initial refusal to talk about the topic.

“Apparently, there’s a real-life war of the roses brewing on Vanderpump Rules. Tom Sandoval and Adriana Madix,” she said before being corrected by Griffin, “Ariana,” to which the show’s moderator replied, “Whatever.”

Goldberg continued, “Split up, I thought it said spit up… Split up after he was caught cheating but they are both still living in the house that they bought together… OK?”

After making sense of the issue, Goldberg summarized that Sandoval and Madix were still living in their house as “neither of them could afford to allow the other one to have the house.”

Griffin chimed in saying, “I snuck this topic in because Whoopi refuses to do Vanderpump… And I’m obsessed.”

“[Sandoval] cheated on [Madix] after they were together for ten years and rather than have the decency to be like, ‘OK, I’m going to get a motel for a few weeks, we’ll figure things out.’ He’s just squatting there and he’s had the woman he’s cheated with over when she was out of the house,” Griffin added.

Sunny Hostin had a tip for Madix and suggested she make his life miserable adding, “I would invite all my friends over, my posse would be there. I would have a lot of noise going on when he was sleeping. He would not have a moment of peace, he would not want to be there. He would move out.”

Ana Navarro pointed out that Sandoval still has to pay the mortgage and doesn’t have much left over to afford a motel room. Goldberg gave insight saying that “when you come in and bring all your posse… you don’t get any rest either.”

As the segment ended Goldberg is heard telling Griffin, “I hope you’re happy that I talked about this.”

The banter between the ladies was all in good fun as they took on a lighter topic from pop culture.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules discussion below.

