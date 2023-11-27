“The View” star Sunny Hostin says Ana Navarro could date her son if she 'were younger'

"Sweetheart, your son might want an older woman. It might kill you!" Navarro responded.

After expressing a firm desire to breastfeed international superstar Maluma, The View cohost Ana Navarro once again has her sights set on a handsome young man: colleague Sunny Hostin's son, Gabriel.

While discussing their Thanksgiving vacations on Monday's episode of the talk show, Navarro revealed that she went to Panama to meet with various political and social leaders, including a U.S. marine who knew her late mother.

Then, channeling the same vibe that recently got the police to show up to her house party with Gloria Estefan, the political commentator said she let loose and went for a high-speed ride on the Pacific ocean atop a Seabob.

"I'm telling you, I want one in every color, for my bathtub. You go down, it's like, the best thing," the 51-year-old said, mimicking her riding position while seated at the Hot Topics table. Hostin then cut her off to exclaim, "If you were younger, you should really date my son."

ABC Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin on 'The View'

Navarro paused, turned to Hostin, and quipped, "Sweetheart, your son might want an older woman. It might kill you!"

The studio audience — and Hostin — laughed, before Navarro continued, posing the thought, "If I live to see Gabriel with a cougar..." before trailing off.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg — fresh from scolding America for criticizing her gloveless Thanksgiving turkey preparation method — then threw the show to commercial with one final joke: "How much time you got?"

Hostin has long been open about her loving relationship with her kids on the show, though the family recently endured a scary ordeal after Gabriel was hit by a car in Cambridge, Mass.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.



Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.