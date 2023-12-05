“The View” star says Donald Trump once said media leaker 'should be executed' in Oval Office

Alyssa Farah Griffin made the stunning revelation during a discussion about the dangers of a second Trump presidency.

The View cohost and former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has made a stunning, disturbing revelation about Donald Trump's behavior in the Oval Office.

During an intense Hot Topics discussion Tuesday about the dangers of a second Trump presidency, Griffin — who worked for Trump's communications team before resigning in 2020 and subsequently speaking out against her former boss — once more warned her audience about electing Trump again and stressed that she won't fall in line with the Republican party in rallying around him in 2024.

ABC; OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE PHOTOGRAPH ARCHIVES Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View'; Griffin and Donald Trump

"If you thought the first term of Donald Trump was bad, buckle up," the 34-year-old said, adding that the country is "careening into" a dictatorship if Trump takes the presidency again.

"He knows how to weaponize the federal government," she continued, alleging a first-hand account of witnessing his behavior in person. "He has an enemies list — which, by the way, includes the media. He came after MSNBC, he will truly go after the media in a second term. We can't take him lightly. Right before I resigned, I was in an Oval Office meeting with a dozen other staffers, somebody had, he thinks, leaked a story about him going to the bunker during the George Floyd protests. He said, 'Whoever did that should be executed.' He's used that terminology, he's used it talking about Chairman [Mark] Milley. I can't raise enough alarm bells about how dangerous he is, and how he needs to be stopped at all costs."

EW has reached out to Trump's office for comment.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images Alyssa Farah Griffin and Donald Trump

Since resigning from Trump's White House in December 2020, Griffin has been a vocal opponent of the former president's. In addition to regularly criticizing him on The View, Griffin was interviewed by federal prosecutors in a probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.



Story continues

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.