'The View' Star Sara Haines Gets Emotional Discussing Isabella Strahan's Brain Cancer

On January 11, Good Morning America star Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella revealed that she is undergoing treatment for a childhood cancer called medulloblastoma. As fans rushed to support the Strahan family, one of his close colleagues is also speaking out.

During a taping of The View that aired the same day as Isabella's announcement, Michael's former GMA co-star, Sara Haines, found herself discussing the news alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin. As Whoopi sent out words of encouragement for Michael on behalf of the group, Sara (who worked with him between 2018 and 2020) couldn't help but get choked up with praise for Michael and Isabella's incredible strength throughout this emotional time in their lives.

"Isabella is so fierce," she told the audience while holding back her own tears. "She has a twin, Sophia, and they have been fiercely together in this. Michael, Kayla [Quick], and the two twins—you couldn't have a stronger, more fierce team behind you."

"Michael will go to the core of the Earth for the people he loves," she added. "He is right there with her, and I love her."



As some may remember, Michael and Sara started working together in 2018 on Good Morning America. The twosome were co-hosts of GMA's 3rd hour, which was then coined as "Strahan and Sara." In 2019, Keke Palmer joined their segment and the show got rebranded as "Strahan, Sara and Keke." It was later canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

