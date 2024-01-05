“The View” star“ ”reminds Joy Behar 'murder is wrong' after cohost defends Gypsy Rose Blanchard: 'Oh, yeah'

Behar corrected herself after she initially told Blanchard she didn't do anything wrong after Blanchard served jail time following the murder of her mother.

The View has continued on one of its wildest rolls in recent memory a mere five days into 2024, as cohost Ana Navarro had to jokingly remind longtime panelist Joy Behar that "murder is wrong" during the talk show's interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Following her release from prison, which was tied to the murder of her abusive mother Dee Dee, the 32-year-old appeared Friday on the talk show to discuss life after jail.

Blanchard told the show's stars that she hopes to focus on advocacy work for other victims of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a form of abuse that typically sees a guardian or caretaker inflicting harm upon their child or greatly exaggerating medical issues to gain sympathy — and Behar had a bit of advice for her now that she's free.

"I’m going to try to create some change and be a voice for the voiceless. If there’s someone out there watching right now, please listen to me, heed my words, that you are not alone in this situation. There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way," Blanchard said, though Behar, 81, cut in: "No, don't say that," Behar said, though Blanchard doubled down on the assessment of her role leading up to ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbing and killing Dee Dee in 2015.

"I did. I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it," Blanchard responded before Behar seemingly realized the implication of her prior reply.

"Oh, you mean that part. Oh, yeah. Nevermind," Behar said, laughing as she turned toward the studio audience, who chuckled alongside her.

"Where are you going with this, Joy?" Sara Haines asked, while Navarro leaned over and stretched her arm toward Behar as she said, "Murder is wrong, Joy."

In March 2023, Behar attempted to defend Jane Fonda after the actress caused an uproar for making a joke about murder as a potential retaliation tool to combat anti-abortion laws outside of "marching and protesting."

