‘The View’ Mocks GOP Rep Crying About Respect for Marriage Act: If You Don’t Approve, ‘Don’t Marry a Gay Person’

Whoopi Goldberg and the other co-hosts of “The View” could not fathom why Republican representative of Missouri Vicky Hartzler opposes gay marriage so strongly that she broke into tears and called the Respect for Marriage Act “misguided and dangerous.”

On Wednesday’s show, Goldberg said, “I’m not sure why we’re fighting this again … You want to decide who [other people] can marry? Back up. This is America … Not everybody believes what you believe. And if we’re going to celebrate religious freedom, get out of the way of other people’s religious freedom. Not everybody believes that that’s not a right way to go. If you don’t [approve of gay marriage], don’t marry a gay person, OK? It really is that simple.”

Joy Behar added that Hartzler’s stance is probably why she lost her bid for the Senate in August. “She’s not interested in the fact that between Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump there were six marriages. She doesn’t care about heterosexual divorces or anything that interferes with the sanctity of straight marriage,” she said.

Also Read:

Kimmel Celebrates Signing of Respect for Marriage Act: ‘Even the Partisanship Was Bi’ (Video)

Added conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin, “This is a problem with my party. My generation is the generation of marriage equality. I don’t mean that in an ageist way, but [older Republicans] are out of step with the culture and with the times … The biggest threat to straight marriage is straight couples,” she quipped.

Hartzler’s own nephew Andrew Hartzler is gay and he shared a TikTok video in response to his aunt’s viral video in which he said, “My Aunt Vicky started crying because gay people like me can get married,” adding that she wants “the power to force your religious beliefs onto everyone else. And because you don’t have that power, you feel like you’re being silenced. But, you’re not.”

Andrew also penned a personal essay for Business Insider in which he wrote, “Since surviving conversion therapy, I want people to know they don’t have to accept the hateful rhetoric of those in power.”

Also Read:

Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)