'The View': Meghan McCain looks back on 'best,' 'worst of times' in emotional final episode

"The View" is saying goodbye to Meghan McCain with a touching trip down memory lane.

The TV personality, who joined ABC's daytime talk show as a conservative voice in 2017, looked back at her tenure— from her emotional father-daughter moments to contentious feuds with co-hosts — during her final episode Friday.

"Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible," McCain said, adding that she's grateful for being able "to give my opinion and show my perspective."

McCain called the experience "a really wild" yet "liberating" journey and and thanked her "incredible" co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin— despite having engaged in frequent on-air clashes with them, especially Behar.

"It's honestly been the best of times and the worst of times, on and off this show, and it's been a really incredible, liberating experience, and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you."

The 36-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was also joined by her mother, Cindy, to ensure a proper sendoff.

"I am so proud of Meghan and what I look forward to in many ways is being able to see more of her and see more of my granddaughter, Liberty," Cindy McCain said.

"She's done a wonderful job. I love her independence. Her dad would be proud of her."

According to Cindy McCain, it was the late senator's hope for their daughter to join "The View" to "spread her wings a little more."

"We knew she had the ability to make waves or deal with controversy … and he also wanted her to have an opportunity to really express herself," she said. "It was really his suggestion and his idea that she do this when offered the job."

Starting to get visibly emotional, Meghan quipped: "I didn't die. I'm just leaving the show," Meghan quipped. "Thank you guys. I'm still here."

To honor her last day, McCain also received a surprise message from her "boyfriend": former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan.

"Congratulations on an amazing four years on 'The View.' The show will not be as lively without you," the fellow conservative said in a video message. "You have spoken your mind and you've passionately defended what you believe in. I have no doubt that your family is so proud of you, and I know firsthand that a lot of conservatives around the country are proud of you too."

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also sent her well wishes to her friend during the show, adding that the two "have a lot in common."

"We're both from Arizona, we love cacti. I think we're both tough as nails, and we're both fiercely independent. I think those similarities brought us together over the years," she said. "I wish Meghan well on her next endeavor."

McCain first announced her departure from "The View" last month.

"I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at 'The View,' " McCain said at the time.

"This was not an easy decision it took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends."

ABC News thanked McCain at the time for the "passion" and "unique voice" in a statement to USA TODAY.

"For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience. … We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter."

