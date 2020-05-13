The View 's Joy Behar Unloads on McConnell Criticizing Obama & Trump's Clash with Reporters

The View's Joy Behar didn't mince words this week when it came to President Donald Trump — for whom she has no love lost — and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after both made headlines this week over sharp words of their own.

Trump suddenly ended Monday's White House press conference after another clash with reporters. This time he walked away after CBS News' Wiejia Jiang asked him why he views coronavirus testing numbers "as a global competition" and he answered by shifting blame for the viral pandemic onto China, then he grew seemingly irritated when a CNN reporter tried to ask a question even though he said he didn't want her to.

“They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world, and maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?” Trump told Jiang, an American journalist who was born in China.

Jiang was taken aback by the president's answer — a familiar talking point he and his administration have made in responding to criticism, pointing back to China's early missteps in handling the virus.

Jiang pressed Trump on why he told her to ask China, though he said he wasn't specifically telling Jiang to do so.

"We all know now that he's a racist," The View's Behar told moderator Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday's show. "He's a disgusting racist. We knew it when he attacked Mexicans, we knew it when he defended Charlottesville people and we know it when her goes after China and after a Chinese American girl."

Trump was previously criticized for calling the novel coronavirus the "Chinese Virus," despite ethnicity playing no role in how the virus is spread. Advocates said that his rhetoric came as attacks on Asians were increasing around the world.

"He throws red meat to his base on a regular basis," Behar, 77, continued on Tuesday.

TRUMP’S TESTY CONFRONTATION WITH REPORTERS: At a press conference Monday, Pres. Trump pushed his view that there is enough testing for states to reopen, although some governors disagree — the co-hosts discuss his exchange with the press. https://t.co/d5xMlNCrxD pic.twitter.com/2cqQwdbiWC — The View (@TheView) May 12, 2020

Trump's political career is intertwined with periodic controversies over his racist and racially inflammatory rhetoric, dating back to his support of the baseless conspiracy that former President Barack Obama was actually born in Kenya.

While Obama has largely avoided criticizing his successor by name, he has been more vocal about how Trump responded to the coronavirus. He said in a private call that was recorded last week that the Trump administration's response to the pandemic has been "an absolute chaotic disaster" and previously tweeted that the U.S. was still waiting for "a coherent national plan” to manage the coronavirus.

McConnell, a leading Republican, said during a Trump campaign livestream on Monday that Obama "should have kept his mouth shut."

"I think it's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you," McConnell told Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who interviewed the senator.

Behar took extreme exception to McConnell's comments.

"Mitch McConnell, to me, is one of the most classless, most unpatriotic, most un-American leader that I have ever seen in my lifetime," she said.

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters at the White House

McCONNELL SAYS “OBAMA SHOULD HAVE KEPT HIS MOUTH SHUT”: The co-hosts react to the Senate majority leader’s comments on former Pres. Obama calling Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 response a “chaotic disaster.” https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/iJcojvsIS0 — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2020

Behar also pointed out that members of the Bush family openly criticized Trump in the past, poking holes in McConnell's suggestion that Obama was uniquely breaking unwritten rules of the presidency. (Obama's predecessor George W. Bush also endorsed Obama's opponents.)

"Even Barbara Bush said she wouldn't understand how any woman would vote for Donald Trump," Behar said. "Even Barbara Bush, rest her soul."

Former First Lady Bush, wife to late President George H. W. Bush and mother of the younger President Bush, said in 2016 that she didn't know how women could vote for Trump and later repeated her stance in a 2019 posthumous biography.

After Behar's heated response to McConnell's comments on Tuesday, The View co-host let out a sigh. "Ugh, I'm so aggravated today," she said.

"I know," Goldberg told her. "I can hear. I know you are."

