VIEW INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased View, Inc. securities (NASDAQ:VIEW) between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of VIEW.

The case alleges that View and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (ii) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; and (iii) as a result, View's financial results for prior periods were misstated.

Interested View investors have until October 18, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

