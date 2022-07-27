‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says Her Critics Hate That She’s a ‘Powerful Person’ With a Platform: ‘Too Bad’

Joy Behar is fully aware that she has critics thanks to “The View.” But she’s pretty certain that those critics only hate her because the show makes her a “powerful person.”

In a new interview with TIME, Behar took pride in being a “favorite target over at Breitbart and Fox,” and noted that she really doesn’t much care what mean things people have to say about her. She doesn’t say things with the intent of provoking people, she just thinks people are mad because she has such a huge audience thanks to the show.

“You have a power when you have that microphone,” Behar said. “People don’t like it. They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on ‘The View,’ saying things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at. I’m a powerful person on ‘The View'; I was a powerful person as a comedian holding a microphone. Too bad.”

The host also admitted that she’s never too worried about the things she says anyway, because she’s only ever gotten in trouble unintentionally.

“This whole idea of canceling people for what they say, I’d say the answer to that is: What was your intention?” she added. “Everything that I got into trouble for was not intentional.”

Host Sunny Hostin told TIME that really, Behar doesn’t even remember most of the inflammatory things she says on the show, because “she just leaves it at the table and then moves on for another day.”

That said, Behar also noted that she won’t be all that devastated when her time on “The View” ends permanently and her power dims. When asked if she’d miss the fame – or infamy – at all, Behar said she wouldn’t.

“You know what they say – the show must go off,” she noted.

