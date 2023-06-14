‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Roasts Trump’s ‘Marie Kondo Defense’ of Keeping Classified Docs: ‘Gonna Clean Up’ But ‘It’s Taking Me Forever!’

As Donald Trump continues to try and claim he was within his rights to keep classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, even amid being arraigned on federal charges that say otherwise, “The View” host Joy Behar can’t help but laugh. On Wednesday, she dragged the twice-indicted man’s latest defense as “the Marie Kondo defense.”

In case you missed it, following his arraignment on Tuesday, Trump spoke at his New Jersey golf club and once again tried to downplay the fact that he knowingly had several hundred classified documents in his possession, and refused to turn them over. According to Trump, “I hadn’t had a chance to go through all the boxes,” because “It’s a long tedious job…but I have a very busy life.”

“It’s like the Marie Kondo defense,” Behar mocked on Wednesday morning, referring to the Netflix-famous home organization guru and author featured in a 2019 reality show on the streamer. “‘I’m gonna clean up my bathroom and it’s taking me forever to move these nuclear secrets around the house! It’s just exhausting!'”

In discussing Trump’s arraignment at large, host Sunny Hostin lamented that he received “special treatment” throughout the entire process, and in fact, “was allowed to make a mockery of the process.” You can watch that part of the discussion in the video below.

“It’s usually very daunting for people,” Hostin said. “It’s usually that moment when they realize ‘Wow, this is happening.’ And we didn’t see that.”