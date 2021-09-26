‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Claps Back at Donald Trump Jr After Obesity Comment

After leaving the set of “The View” mid-show on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, guest host Ana Navarro on Saturday reported that she doesn’t actually have the virus — and she had some choice words for Donald Trump Jr., who took opportunity to insult her weight.

“Thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID,” Navarro tweeted on Saturday. “Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away…assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you.”

Navarro was clapping back at Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted about Navarro just a few hours after she and co-host Sunny Hostin left the show’s set. He chose to ignore Hostin altogether, instead targeting Navarro, a longtime Republican operative who has been highly critical of Donald Trump. “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity,” Trump Jr. wrote.

On Friday night, Navarro appeared on “Andersen Cooper 360” to reassure fans that she was “feeling great” and that she had actually tested negative twice in the hours since the ruckus on “The View.”

“So we took a rapid antigen test, and we took a PCR, both have come back false positive for me,” Navarro told Cooper. “I can’t speak for Sunny, it’s her privacy. It’s up to her to talk about her test results. And I’m waiting for another one, so that I can fly home to Miami.”

On Saturday, Navarro returned to Twitter with another update, saying all tests since that initial positive had come back negative, including a third PCR test.

But the positive test not only led Hostin and Navarro to leave the set on Friday, but prompted remaining co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines to continue with a live interview with Vice President Kamala Harris — who remained isolated in a room elsewhere in the studio building and did not come on set.

“I want to thank Kamala Harris and her team, for being such pros and rolling with the punches,” Navarro said. “And thank you to the team at ‘The View,’ particularly Joy Behar and Sara Haines, for keeping the show running.”