‘The View’ To Expand ‘Behind The Table’ Podcast With “First-Hand Reactions” From Daytime Talk Show

The “Hot Topics” on The View are going to get even hotter as their podcast Behind the Table gets an expansion along with the premiere of Season 27 on Tuesday, September 5.

Behind the Table, a podcast produced in partnership with ABC Audio, is se to feature daily episodes that will give listeners insider perspectives from the talk show. Each weekday, the co-hosts will offer first-hand reactions to what happened on the show, engage in candid conversations about their lives and go behind the scenes of the show. They will react to some of the most talked-about interviews, answer viewer questions, and welcome guests, on occasion, for an extended chat.

Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, Behind the Table listeners will also meet members of The View Crew, who helped create the headline-making moments of the pop-culture phenomenon. A pre-launch episode will be available on Monday, September 4 that will feature Alyssa Farah Griffin reflecting on her first year on the show.

All the co-hosts are returning to dish on the latest “Hot Topics” with Whoopi Goldberg returning as moderator along with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Following a summer break, viewers of the ABC daytime talk show will be greeted with a brand new set and plenty to talk about.

The View kicks off Season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT/CT on ABC.

Watch a preview of Behind the Table in the video posted below.

As we expand our #BehindTheTable podcast series to daily episodes, get a preview of @AlyssaFarah Griffin reflecting on her first year as a #TheView co-host with executive producer @BrianTeta. Their conversation debuts Monday, Sept. 4 — follow to listen: https://t.co/d0i0MSvrxF pic.twitter.com/CBmBzMBVgf — The View (@TheView) August 31, 2023

