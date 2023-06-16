The View cohosts left speechless by raunchy story from Anthony Anderson's mom Doris

The cohosts of The View have pretty much seen and heard it all, but on Friday their jaws were on the floor during a lively interview with Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman.

The mother and son were on to promote their upcoming E! reality series Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, which debuts June 22 and chronicles their 6-week excursion through England, France and Italy. ("I think going on a six-week trip with anybody is a nightmare, but you did it with your mother," observed Joy Behar, serving as moderator in Whoopi Goldberg's absence.)

"He got on my last nerve," Bowman told cohosts Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. And one reason for that may be his desire to keep her from any romantic entanglements during their trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman is single (or, as she puts it, "footloose and fancy-free") and when asked by Navarro if she "crossed paths with some very sophisticated gentlemen," the celebrity mom nodded yes. "But I didn't let Anthony know," she explained. "Is he a good wing man?" Navarro followed up, to which Bowman quickly and emphatically answered "no!"

What Bowman says next was censored on air, but if we're reading lips correctly at the 2:30 mark in the clip above, the reality star (who also appears with her son on the ABC game show To Tell the Truth) appears to say "he's a cockblocker."

The statement renders the entire table speechless, with Haines in particular at a loss for words, mouth agape, leaning on Behar. "I'm sorry," Bowman says to the reaction.

Sara Haines; Doris Bowman on 'The View'

ABC (2) Sara Haines; Doris Bowman on 'The View'

"I refuse to call some stranger 'Daddy.' No!" Anderson chimes in. "I'm protecting you."

"She is dangerous," the usually brash Behar says of Bowman. "I think it's time to move on," adds Navarro.

Though not seen in the clip excerpted above, Behar ended the first segment of the interview announcing a commercial break before commenting that Bowman's "got a wonderful career here going. She loves it," to which Anderson was quick to clarify:

"You're not going to be the next host on The View, mama, relax. They already filled it up."

"You never know..." replied more than one of the cohosts.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: