The View 's Ana Navarro Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID: 'Feeling Pretty Good So Far'

Ally Mauch
·3 min read
THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC&#x002019;s &#x00201c;The View.&#x00201d; &#x00201c;The View&#x00201d; airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO
THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO

Lou Rocco/ABC Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The CNN journalist, 50, shared the news while guest co-hosting Friday's episode of The View, which has been filming remotely all week after moderator Whoopi Goldberg also tested positive for the virus.

"I am now positive for COVID," explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. "I'm feeling no symptoms, I'm feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I've been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex."

"I'm doing pretty good so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines," she added.

Co-host Joy Behar then commented, "You look good. You put yourself together really well today, I must say. And keep away from your husband, alright?"

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Gives Update on COVID Quarantine on The View, Says Positive Test 'Was a Shock'

Earlier in the week, Behar, 79, revealed Goldberg had tested positive during Monday's show, sharing that she was experiencing "very, very, mild" symptoms. The Ghost actress, 66, has been absent from The View all week, aside from a brief virtual check-in on Wednesday.

At the time, Goldberg explained that she first began isolating after she learned that she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. She then tested positive herself around Christmas.

"It was a shock because, you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron," Goldberg explained, referencing the new, highly-contagious variant of the virus.

She continued, "You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.' "

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg

RELATED: Sara Haines Absent from The View After Having 'Close Contact' with COVID-19, Says Joy Behar

Fellow View co-host, Sara Haines, has also been out since Tuesday because she was in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID.

In an Instagram update on Thursday, Haines, 44, said she is "not sick" but isolating out of an abundance of caution. Though The View is currently remote, Haines said she does not have an at-home studio set up to film from and cannot have anyone come in due to the potential COVID exposure.

Sunny Hostin also recently tested positive over the holidays, she announced on Monday. Hostin, 53, has since recovered and tested negative.

The View hosts' COVID diagnoses come as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the country. New York, where the talk show films, has been particularly hard-hit; on Thursday, the state reported 80,378 new cases, according to The New York Times.

