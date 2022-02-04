‘The View': Ana Navarro Calls Nancy Pelosi’s Request Athletes Keep Opinions to Themselves at Olympics ‘Un-American’

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recommended that U.S. Olympic athletes not discuss their political opinions while they are in China for the games, the ladies of “The View” reacted on Friday, with Ana Navarro saying the request was “un-American.”

“I don’t like this at all. I don’t like her having said that at all,” Navarro said after the clip of Pelosi’s speech was played.

“That’s so un-American,” she continued. “What China has done to the Uyghurs is something that should be protested and if there’s any athlete who wants to have the courage to do that — and I understand this is about athleticism, but it’s also a huge worldwide platform.”

Navarro said she was “angry” at the International Olympic Committee for the decisions they’ve made over where to host the Olympics.

“If you know that China has committed genocide and has imprisoned over 1 million Uyghurs, why are they being allowed to host an Olympic game, which is a huge honor for any country?” Navarro asked.

Star Jones, an original member of “The View” team, who made a return appearance on Friday as part of the show’s 25th anniversary celebration, said she could see things from “both sides.”

“Because, I think, the Speaker is trying to make sure that the athletes don’t step in it and that they’re safe,” Jones said, adding, “We want our athletes to be able to go, compete, get home safely.”

Jones suggested that without diplomats heading to the Olympics, athletes would have no recourse if they spoke out. But Navarro pointed out the U.S. does have diplomats in China and a “full embassy.”

As for Joy Behar, she said Pelosi was “being maternal” and called her “mama-la” (like Kamala, but with mama added to it).

