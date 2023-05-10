‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Republicans Who Came for Bill Clinton Have ‘Moral Obligation’ to Dump Trump (Video)

After a jury found twice-impeached-once-indicted former president Donald Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation, Alyssa Farah Griffin has high expectations for her political party. According to “The View” host, “every Republican” who criticized Bill Clinton for his sexual scandals should have the “same energy” for Trump.

On Tuesday, a jury ruled in favor of E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who alleged that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store in 1996. Though the jury did not affirm her claim that Trump raped her, they did find him liable of sexual battery and defamation, ordering Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

And, while Farah Griffin has been vocal about her pessimism for how Trump’s ongoing legal troubles will actually impact his political future, she argued on Wednesday that this should be a turning point for Republicans.

“We have a moral obligation, as a party, to walk away from this man,” she said. “And I remember, I was coming up as a kid, in the ’90s, during the Bill Clinton sexual allegation scandals, and we took him to the woodshed! Every Republican who came after Bill Clinton for sexual impropriety needs to have the same energy to take on Donald Trump.”

Elsewhere in the segment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg mocked Lindsey Graham, after he claimed “the New York legal system is off the rails” when it came to Trump.

“[Trump] didn’t defend himself because he thought he didn’t have to. So you can put this square in his lap,” she said. “He had nothing to say about what happened except, as Joy will tell you in this next beat, he didn’t know, he doesn’t remember — come on now.”

