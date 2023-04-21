‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Politicians ‘Making Us Hate People We Disagree With’ Leads to More Gun Violence (Video)

After three young people were shot this week simply for making a mistake, the hosts of “The View” were exhausted on Friday morning. During the Hot Topics discussion, host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that at least one factor in these shootings are politicians “making us hate people we disagree with.”

Throughout the conversation, the women at the table reiterated their feelings on gun control, once again saying that there need to be limitations. But more than that, they were baffled that people have adopted a “shoot first, question later” mentality.

Host Sara Haines argued that it’s definitely a gun problem, but also “a male problem,” pointing out that every shooter in these cases was a man. But, she argued that there are bigger issues feeding this mentality, like adult entertainment, video games, and the collapse of morality in the church.

To that, Farah Griffin agreed, summing it up as the “death of community.” These days, she argued, people are terrified of someone coming to their door.

“I think we’re a society that’s riddled by fear and division,” she said. “I think our politicians are making us hate people we disagree with ideologically, rather than saying you’re allowed to disagree but we both are supposed to co-exist in a democracy.”

She continued, “And finally, social media is radicalizing people. It removes the human element, it makes you hateful toward people around you, and easier to say and do things you wouldn’t.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin blamed right-wing media outlets.

“I think what you are seeing happening is that people are being radicalized by Fox News. They’re being radicalized by other right-wing media,” she said. “And they’re being taught to fear people that don’t look like them.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.