Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone Among Leading Telecom Operators in Vietnam | GlobalData Plc

The ongoing 5G trials by major Vietnamese MNOs VNPT-Vinaphone, Viettel, and Mobifone, will provide several opportunities for mobile equipment vendors

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Vietnam Telecom Operators Country Intelligence” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Vietnam today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Vietnam telecom market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during 2021-2026. The telecom market growth will be driven by Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Program, aimed at building a digital economy that is expected to bring new opportunities for telecom service providers and vendors.

Vietnam Telecom Market - Competitive Landscape

Viettel leads the mobile service market in Vietnam, followed by VNPT-Vinaphone. Viettel will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period with its focus on expanding its 4G network and developing its 5G network.

Leading Telecom Companies in Vietnam

  • Viettel: Gearing up for 5G technology launch, Viettel has conducted trials in Da Nang with Samsung. Earlier in September 2021, Viettel, in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm, tested and achieved a 5G data transmission speed of more than 4.7 Gbps.

  • VNPT: In September 2021 VNPT signed an agreement with Nokia to upgrade its backbone and core networks, develop 4G, 5G, and M2M/IoT platforms, carry out commercial testing of 5G services, and cooperate in developing and applying new networking technology.

  • MobiFone: Mobifone has launched mobile money services in November 2021, post receiving permission from the State Bank of Vietnam. Customers can use their telecommunications accounts to make various transactions such as payments, money transfers and saving, and cash withdrawals at banks and Mobifone transaction points across the country without having their own bank accounts or access to modern payment services during the pilot period.

Other Telecom Companies in Vietnam

  • Vinaphone

  • Vietnamobile

  • G-Mobile

  • VTV

  • FPT

  • Others

Vietnam Telecom Market Share by Companies


Vietnam Telecom Market Regulatory Highlights

In September 2021, the MIC launched the “National Digital Transformation Program by 2025,” with a vision up to 2030. This initiative is aimed at speeding up digital transformation by changing business strategies and providing incentives to encourage enterprises, government administration, and manufacturing to go digital. This initiative has several key objectives for 2025, including expanding fiber-optic Internet infrastructure of households and communes, equipping online public services with mobile access, and providing a digital checking account to the population.

Vietnam Telecom Market Segment Analysis by Service

  • Mobile services

  • Fixed services

  • Pay-TV services

Vietnam Telecom Market Share by Service

Vietnam Telecom Market Report Scope

The country intelligence report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

  • Demographic and macroeconomic context in Vietnam.

  • The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

  • Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

  • The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

  • Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

  • Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

  • This country intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Vietnam’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

  • Accompanying GlobalData’s forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Vietnam’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

  • With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

  • The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Vietnam’s telecommunications markets.

  • The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Vietnam.

Vietnam Telecom Market Overview

Market Size 2021

$6.3 billion

CAGR

<1%

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Telecom Segment

Mobile Services, Fixed-Broadband Services, and Pay TV Services

Leading Operators

Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone, Vinaphone, Vietnamobile, G-Mobile, VTV, FPT, and Others

FAQs
What was the Vietnam telecom market size in 2021?
The telecommunications market in Vietnam was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021.

What is the Vietnam telecom market growth rate?
The telecommunications market in Vietnam is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period.

What are the key telecom market drivers in Vietnam?
The growth in the Vietnam telecom market will be driven by Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Program, which is aimed at building a digital economy and is expected to bring new opportunities for telecom service providers and vendors.

What are the key telecom service segments in Vietnam?
Mobile services, fixed-broadband services, and pay TV services are key service segments in the Vietnamese telecommunications market.

Which are the leading telecom operators in Vietnam?
The leading operators in the telecommunications market in Vietnam are Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone, Vinaphone, Vietnamobile, G-Mobile, VTV, FPT, and others.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


