Vietnam's VinFast plans to sell Pininfarina-designed electric crossover in the U.S.







Vietnam's first home-grown automaker, VinFast, has its sights set on the American market. It plans to introduce an electric crossover before the end of 2020 and start selling it on our shores the following year.

Founded in 2017, the company's range includes updated variants of the sixth-generation BMW 5 Series and the third-generation X5 named Lux A2.0 (pictured) and Lux SA2.0, respectively. It also sells a badge-engineered version of the Chevrolet Spark called Fadil. None of these cars are headed our way. Instead, the first car it hopes to sell here is a new model tentatively scheduled to make its debut at the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

VinFast hasn't unveiled the car yet, and we don't know what it will be called, but the company is enlisting the help of big names to make its dream of gaining a foothold in the American market a reality. Pininfarina will design the crossover, and LG Chem will provide a battery pack expected to deliver up to 310 miles of driving range.

There's no word yet on how the company will distribute its cars in the United States; it will presumably need to find a distributor, though it could choose to handle sales in-house. Pricing information remains under wraps, too. "We expect to launch a test program in January 2021 and mass-produce the cars by July 2021," a spokesperson for the firm told Reuters. This timeline suggests the first VinFast models will arrive as 2022 models.

VinFast is far from a household name, but Reuters noted it's part of Vingroup, which is one of the largest private conglomerates in Asia. It has stakes in a diverse selection of sectors including real estate, retail, healthcare, and technology. It sold 5,124 cars in the first quarter of 2020, a figure that puts it in fifth spot on Vietnam's sales chart.

