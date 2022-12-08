Vietnamese savoury crepes (banh xeo) recipe

Vietnamese savoury crepes (banh xeo) - Matt Austin

Bánh xèo are often known as Vietnamese crêpes, though they look more like an omelette. In Vietnam, the recipe calls for yellow split mung beans, which you can buy online. The filling can vary but the vegetables need to be crunchy, so bean sprouts, spring onion and white radish work well, then you can add Asian herbs and leaves such as Thai basil, perilla, Asian coriander and Vietnamese mint (or just use standard coriander and mint), along with shredded cooked chicken or pork.

Timings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

Six to eight

Ingredients

For the pancakes

40g yellow split mung beans, soaked in water

150ml coconut milk,or as needed

100g rice flour or potato flour

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 small egg, beaten

vegetable oil, for frying

a little cow’s milk (optional), if needed

For the filling

1 carrot, peeled and shredded

6-7cm piece of mooli (white radish), or white turnip, shredded

3 spring onions, shredded on the diagonal handful of beansprouts

a selection of Asian leaves and herbs, or coriander

150-180g cooked pork or chicken, shredded

To serve

homemade nuoc cham (a Vietnamese blend of fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, rice vinegar, chillies and garlic, mixed to taste), or a shop-bought version (it’s available from Ocado)

Method