Vietnam wants to learn from China to develop high-speed railway system, says government

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is seeking to learn from China to develop its first high-speed railway network, the government has said.

"China's railway industry is the world's most developed, and Vietnam, therefore, wants to learn from its experiences, especially in terms of technology, financial mobilisation and management expertise," the government said in a statement at the weekend.

