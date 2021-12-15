Vietnam awaits 2022 to surge ahead with mobile broadband

Sydney, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Vietnam-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





One example is the intention to shutter all 2G and 3G networks in 2022, and reallocate the spectrum for 4G LTE and 5G use. A second proclamation involves banning the importation and sale of handsets that are not 5G-compatible. Whether these moves occur within the intended timeframe remains to be seen; 43% of the country’s mobile subscribers are still on GSM, so the transition to universal high-speed mobile services will face some serious logistical hurdles.



Meanwhile, the country’s MNOs have been carrying on with testing their 5G capabilities in preparation for the expected release of spectrum and licences in 2022. Market-leader Viettel claims to be one of a handful of companies around the world – along with Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE – to have produced network equipment for 5G. Viettel had intended to use the technology developed in-house for its base stations rather than Huawei’s products, however it may not have the intellectual property rights to operate as a major supplier in the same league as the other more established and well-recognised manufacturers.



Yet Viettel succeeded in something of a strategic coup in September 2021 when it produced record data transmission speeds of more than 4.7Gb/s over its trial 5G network. The tests were performed in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm, and used E-Ultra New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology to achieve the results.



Key developments:



Government plans to shutter GSM and 3G networks, and redistribute spectrum to 4G LTE and 5G services.



Viettel achieves a record data transmission speed of 4.7Gb/s in 5G trials.



Viettel, VNPT, and Mobifone agree to trial 5G network sharing and data roaming.



Viettel develops a national immunisation management platform, while the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) launches a digital vaccine certification system for international visitors and workers.



Reddi becomes Vietnam’s second MVNO, using VNPT’s network.









Companies mentioned in this report:

Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Corporation (VNPT), Viettel, Vinaphone, Mobifone, Vietnamobile, GTel, GMobile, FPT Telecom, Itelecom, Reddi.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Vietnam-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Story continues

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665



