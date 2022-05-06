Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2019-2028
Social commerce industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 66.0% on annual basis to reach US$2, 153.6 million in 2022.
Social Commerce industry in Vietnam has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 57.4% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$2, 153.6 million in 2022 to reach US$31, 090.4 million by 2028.
Scope
Vietnam Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
Clothing & Footwear
Beauty and Personal Care
Food & Grocery
Appliances and Electronics
Home Improvement
Others
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
B2B
B2C
C2C
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
Mobile
Desktop
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Domestic
Cross Border
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Tier-1 Cities
Tier-2 Cities
Tier-3 Cities
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Other Digital Payment
Cash
Vietnam Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021
By Age
By Income Level
By Gender
