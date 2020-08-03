Vietnam reports 21 new coronavirus infections

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 21 more novel coronavirus infections late on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 642.

All of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam more than a week ago detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There have been nearly 200 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, with six deaths. Coronavirus infections have since been detected in at least 10 locations in Vietnam.







