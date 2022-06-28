Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, Traphaco Joint Stock Company, Pymepharco Joint Stock Company & Others

Company Logo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Drug Type (Generic Drugs v/s Branded Drugs), By Product Type (Prescription Drugs v/s Over-The-Counter Drugs), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam pharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising development of medicinal drugs and pharmaceutical products and the growing healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Key Players

DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company

Traphaco Joint Stock Company

Pymepharco Joint Stock Company

Hatay Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company

Mekophar Chemical Pharmaceutical JSC

Imexpharm Corporation

OPC Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company

Consistent research and drug discovery for the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and increased investments by market players for the marketing of branded and generic pharmaceuticals are some of the factors aiding the growth of the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market. The increasing geriatric population and sedentary lifestyles leading to increased chronic disorders are contributing to the growth of the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

High urban pollution levels are increasing incidences of respiratory diseases such as asthma, and the growing consumption of pharmaceutical drugs such as cholesterol-lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-hypersensitive, and anti-diabetic drugs are some of the factors anticipated to drive the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

An upsurge in infectious disorders such as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, malaria, tuberculosis, etc., among the population in the country and increased efforts by the pharmaceutical companies to develop new chemical and biological entities to generate more effective vaccines are also adding to the growth of the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market. Besides, rapidly growing eCommerce channels in the country providing pharmaceutical products at affordable rates and within the convenience of consumers' homes are driving the growth of the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam pharmaceuticals market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam pharmaceuticals market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam pharmaceuticals market based on drug type, product type, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam pharmaceuticals market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam pharmaceuticals market

Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam pharmaceuticals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Drug Type:

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type:

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Application:

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Anti-infective

Metabolic Disorder

Others

Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-Pharmacy

Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region:

Northern

Central

Southern

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. Vietnam Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Drug Type (Generic Drugs v/s Branded Drugs)

6.2.2. By Product Type (Prescription Drugs v/s Over-The-Counter Drugs)

6.2.3. By Application (Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Anti-infective, Metabolic Disorder, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-Pharmacy)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Vietnam Generic Drugs Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel



8. Vietnam Branded Drugs Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Vietnam Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



