Vietnam NFT Market Intelligence Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 48.6% in 2022 - Value will Increase from $1,867 Million in 2022 to Reach $10,055.4 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 NFT Survey, NFT industry in Vietnam is expected to grow by 48.6% on an annual basis to reach US$1867.0 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$1867.0 million in 2022 to reach US$10055.4 million by 2028.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of NFT Market in Vietnam and below is the summary of key market segments:

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

  • Collectibles and Art

  • Real Estate

  • Sports

  • Gaming

  • Utility

  • Fashion & Luxury

  • Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

  • Digital Art

  • Music & Sound Clip

  • Videos

  • Memes & Gif

  • Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

  • Ethereum

  • Solana

  • Avalanche

  • Polygon

  • BSC

  • Flow

  • Wax

  • Ronin

  • Other

Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

  • Primary

  • Secondary

Vietnam User Statistics, 2019-2028

Reasons to buy

  • Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

  • Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

  • Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

  • Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

  • Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.



Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Vietnam NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Vietnam NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Vietnam NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Vietnam NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Vietnam NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Vietnam NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Vietnam NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Vietnam NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Vietnam NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Vietnam NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Vietnam NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Vietnam NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Vietnam NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Vietnam NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Vietnam NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6 Vietnam NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Vietnam NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Vietnam NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7 Vietnam User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Vietnam Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Vietnam Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Vietnam Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

8 Further Reading
8.1 About the Publisher

List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework
Figure 2: Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 3: Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 4: Vietnam NFT - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 5: Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
Figure 6: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 7: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 8: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 9: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 10: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 11: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 12: Vietnam NFT Sports - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 13: Vietnam NFT Sports - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 14: Vietnam NFT Sports - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 15: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 16: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 17: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 18: Vietnam NFT Utility - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 19: Vietnam NFT Utility - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 20: Vietnam NFT Utility - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 21: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 22: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 23: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 24: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 25: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Figure 26: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Figure 27: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
Figure 28: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 29: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 30: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 31: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 32: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 33: Vietnam NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
Figure 34: Vietnam NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 35: Vietnam NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 36: Vietnam NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 37: Vietnam NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 38: Vietnam NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 39: Vietnam NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 40: Vietnam NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 41: Vietnam NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 42: Vietnam NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 43: Vietnam NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
Figure 44: Vietnam NFT Primary Market - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 45: Vietnam NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 46: Vietnam Internet Users Trend Analysis (Million), 2019 - 2028
Figure 47: Vietnam Internet Penetration Rate (%), 2019 - 2028
Figure 48: Vietnam Adult Population Trend Analysis (Million), 2019 - 2028

List of Tables

Table 1: Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 2: Vietnam NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 3: Vietnam NFT - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 4: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 5: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 6: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 7: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 8: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 9: Vietnam NFT Real Estate - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 10: Vietnam NFT Sports - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 11: Vietnam NFT Sports - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 12: Vietnam NFT Sports - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 13: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 14: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 15: Vietnam NFT Gaming - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 16: Vietnam NFT Utility - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 17: Vietnam NFT Utility - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 18: Vietnam NFT Utility - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 19: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 20: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 21: Vietnam NFT Fashion and Luxury - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 22: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 23: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Spend Volume (Thousands), 2019 - 2028
Table 24: Vietnam NFT Other Assets - Average Value Per Transaction (US$), 2019 - 2028
Table 25: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 26: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 27: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 28: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 29: Vietnam NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 30: Vietnam NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 31: Vietnam NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 32: Vietnam NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 33: Vietnam NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 34: Vietnam NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 35: Vietnam NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 36: Vietnam NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028
Table 37: Vietnam NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value (US$ Million), 2019 - 2028


