Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market will Increase from $979.1 Million in 2021 to Reach $1892.1 Million by 2026

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$1118.9 million in 2022.

Loyalty Programs market in Vietnam has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam has recorded a CAGR of 14.3% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$979.1 million in 2021 to reach US$1892.1 million by 2026.

  • In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

  • Loyalty Schemes

  • Loyalty Platforms

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

  • Point-based Loyalty Program

  • Tiered Loyalty Program

  • Subscription Loyalty Program

  • Perks Loyalty Program

  • Coalition Loyalty Program

  • Hybrid Loyalty Program

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

  • In-Store

  • Online

  • Mobile

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

  • Retail

  • Financial Services

  • Healthcare & Wellness

  • Restaurants & Food Delivery

  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

  • Telecoms

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Others

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

  • Diversified Retailers

  • Department Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

  • Toy & Hobby Shops

  • Supermarket and Convenience Store

  • Home Merchandise

  • Other

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

  • Card Based Access

  • Digital Access

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

  • B2C Consumers

  • B2B Consumers

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Software

  • Services

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

  • Custom Built Platform

  • Off the Shelf Platform

Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

