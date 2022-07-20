Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market will Increase from $979.1 Million in 2021 to Reach $1892.1 Million by 2026
Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$1118.9 million in 2022.
Loyalty Programs market in Vietnam has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam has recorded a CAGR of 14.3% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Vietnam will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$979.1 million in 2021 to reach US$1892.1 million by 2026.
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Scope
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
Loyalty Schemes
Loyalty Platforms
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
Point-based Loyalty Program
Tiered Loyalty Program
Subscription Loyalty Program
Perks Loyalty Program
Coalition Loyalty Program
Hybrid Loyalty Program
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
In-Store
Online
Mobile
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
Retail
Financial Services
Healthcare & Wellness
Restaurants & Food Delivery
Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
Telecoms
Media & Entertainment
Others
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
Diversified Retailers
Department Stores
Specialty Stores
Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
Toy & Hobby Shops
Supermarket and Convenience Store
Home Merchandise
Other
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
Card Based Access
Digital Access
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
B2C Consumers
B2B Consumers
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
Software
Services
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
Custom Built Platform
Off the Shelf Platform
Vietnam Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021
By Age Group
By Income Level
By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j42ai
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900