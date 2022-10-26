Vietnam IP Telephony Market Report 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis, Offering, Access Type, Call Type, Installation Type, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Regional Distribution

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP Telephony Market - Vietnam Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering (Solutions and Services), By Access Type, By Call Type, By Installation Type (Wired and Wireless), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam IP telephony market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising need to enhance connectivity in organizations and growing requirements to reduce operational costs. Besides, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of things and high-end investments by the government to advance the telecommunication industry are anticipated to boost the Vietnam IP telephony market growth.



Reduced internet prices, increased internet speed, and improved network infrastructure all contribute to organizations' ongoing digital transformation. The market is shifting towards modem IP-based phone systems because they allow organizations to maintain a single network rather than separate networks for telephony and internet access.

Fiber-optic infrastructure is being developed in high-density areas such as industrial parks, special economic zones, and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Integration of internet and telephony network is expected to boost Vietnam IP telephony market demand over the next five years.



IP telephony improves enterprise operations by introducing a new way to use business phones. Alarms, fax machines, credit card readers, alarms, and legacy systems are examples of enterprise hardware that can be easily integrated with IP telephony systems. The ease of integration and low cost of IP telephony systems increase their popularity in businesses. Setting up an IP telephony system does not require investments in infrastructure or physical equipment, which eliminates additional costs.



The country's high internet penetration and growing adoption of emerging technologies are driving up the demand for IoT-based devices. IoT-based devices enable all internet-enabled devices to easily share data. The IP telephony system can collect and transmit data more efficiently than ever due to rapid technological advancements.

Organizations prefer to implement smart solutions to increase workplace productivity while also increasing transparency and accessibility. Smart workspaces collect data from office equipment and make it available to all employees. Meetings in organizations can be easily recorded using VoIP by activating the voice identification feature of smart workplaces.

As a result, rising awareness about the benefits of adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovative product offerings by businesses is expected to fuel the industry's growth.



The Vietnam IP telephony market is segmented into offering, access type, call type, installation type, enterprise size, vertical, regional distribution, and company. Based on offering, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to dominate the market as consumers prefer to use mobile devices to establish communication between the enterprises.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Vietnam IP telephony market from 2023 to 2027.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam IP telephony market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Vietnam IP telephony market based on camera type, offering, access type, call type, installation type, enterprise size, vertical, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Vietnam IP telephony market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnam IP telephony market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnam IP telephony market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Vietnam IP telephony market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam IP telephony market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam IP telephony market.

VoIP Vietnam

Southern Telecom

Oncall

FPT Telecom International

CloudFone Vietnam

ZLink Vietnam Technology

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

CloudPBX

P.A Vietnam Cloud Solutions

CMC Telecom

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Offering:

Solutions

Services

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Access Type:

Phone to Phone

Computer to Computer

Computer to Phone

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Call Type:

International Calls

Domestic Calls

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Installation Type:

Wired

Wireless

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Vietnam IP Telephony Market, By Region:

North

South

Central

