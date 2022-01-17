VietinBank – The Leading Bank in Foreign Exchange Online Services in Vietnam

VietinBank FX-Online

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VietinBank has launched FX Online 24/7 service, which allows customers to access foreign exchange (FX) services anytime, anywhere on transaction platforms such as VietinBank eFAST and VietinBank iPay.



Favorably positioned with these platforms, VietinBank is viewed as an industry leader in providing FX Online services in Vietnam.

Sharing the same journey with customers has always remained our motto at VietinBank. When customers use VietinBank eFAST and VietinBank iPay, they can get advanced FX Online customer experience, and save time with less touching.

Innovating systems to improve FX services delivered to customers is always an area of focus for VietinBank. Just a smartphone or laptop with internet connection and with some simple steps without having to be physically at the Bank, customers now can perform FX Online transactions with VietinBank in many choices of foreign currency pairs.

1. Corporate customers can buy and transfer Foreign Currencies Online (during business hours).

2. Corporate customers or individual customers can sell Foreign Currencies Online from foreign currency accounts and receive VND into customer’s accounts anytime-anywhere, even during weekends, public holidays and Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).

With multi-level authorization matrix, VietinBank eFAST can meet diverse demands of customers for authorization with unlimited number of users at each level: create/control/approve.

Also, the system provides security methods in strict adherence to safety and security requirements of the State Bank of Vietnam: Soft OTP verification (VietinBank OTP application) and Keypass token verification.

VietinBank is providing preferential offers to corporate customers when they use “Customers sell Foreign Currency Online 24/7” service on VietinBank eFAST platform. Specifically, customers are offered 20 preferential points for currency pair USD/VND; 50 preferential points for currency pair EUR/VND, and 0.5 preferential point for currency pair JPY/VND, as well as special offers for other currency pairs.

For more details, please contact VietinBank branches/transaction offices nationwide or VietinBank Customer Support Call Center: 1900 558 868; Email: contact@VietinBank.vn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/401ed0fd-ea1e-428e-a8b4-881e47c04f13



