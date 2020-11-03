Vienna shooting: I.S. gunman in Austria attack as manhunt on for accomplice

The gunman was shot dead by police after carrying out his rampage

A terrorist involved in a gun rampage in Vienna which left at least four people dead was today revealed to be an Islamic State supporter who had been jailed for trying to travel to Syria.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer said the gunman, identified in local media as Kurtin S, was a 20-year-old with Austrian and Macedonian citizenship who had a criminal record connected to his terrorist activity.

Officials later confirmed that he had been sentenced to 22 months in prison in April last year for attempting to travel to Syria and join IS.

He was shot dead by police after carrying out his rampage, officials said. A photograph circulating online appears to show the attacker posing with knives making an apparent pledge of allegiance to IS.

The revelations came as horrific footage of one of the murders emerged and police continued to search for at least one suspected accomplice.

Mr Nehammer said Kurtin S had worn a fake suicide belt as he carried out his attack and that 15 house raids had been conducted across Vienna and St Pölten, a city in north-eastern Austria, with several people arrested as the investigation into suspected accomplices intensified.

The developments came as Austria announced three days of national mourning and further details of last night’s attack were revealed.

It began at about 8pm when Kurtin S, who was armed with an automatic rifle, pistol and machete, began shooting at people sitting outside bars and cafes on a street near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue in central Vienna.

Video posted on social media shows a gunman wounding one victim with his assault rifle and then returning to fire fatal bullets despite the man pleading for him not to shoot.

The other three fatalities were two women, including a waitress, and another man. One victim was described as a “young passer-by”. Another 17 people, including five with critical injuries, were being treated in hospital. All had been enjoying a final night before nationwide coronavirus lockdown restrictions came into force today.

Meanwhile, police, who said that Kurtin S had been “neutralised” by armed officers shortly after 8pm last night, were still hunting for another suspected terrorist amid confusion about whether he acted alone or had accomplices. Schools were closed and people told to avoid central Vienna as reinforcements were brought in to assist with the search for other attackers and 1,000 police were deployed across the city.

At a news conference, Mr Nehammer said that at least one “heavily-armed and dangerous” attacker was believed to be still at large, while officials suggested that there could have been as many as four attackers. Mr Nehammer added that the dead man’s apartment had been searched, videos found, and that he was an IS sympathiser.

“We experienced an attack last night by at least one Islamist terrorist,” he told reporters, later tweeting to people to “please avoid the city centre”.

Police initially reported attacks at six locations by more than one person and although searching for at least one other potential attacker were still trying to establish this morning whether the shootings were the result of a lone terrorist or not. “At the moment we think there’s more, we’re investigating,” Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said.

“It’s difficult to say for sure if it was one or several attackers. Lots of witnesses are injured, traumatised, and we have to analyse the data. This will take some time… at this stage there is no definite answer.”

Witness Rabbi Schlomo Hoffmeister described the horrific scenes that he saw from a window above.

“I saw the attacker shooting an estimated 100 rounds at various pubs and bars lined up on our street. He was firing at people sitting in front of pubs and bars and those people jumping inside the bars, running away.”

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that “we are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital”.

