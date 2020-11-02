Vienna: ‘Several injured’ in suspected terror attack in Austrian capital





At least one person is feared dead following a suspected terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.





Austrian public broadcaster ORF has reported that a large-scale police operation is under way near a synagogue after reports of gunfire.





ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired in the city centre shortly after 8pm local time.





Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told the broadcaster: "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack.”





He said it is thought several people have been hurt and some killed.





Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.





The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting, Deutsch tweeted.





Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.





Police said the operation in the center of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.





Unconfirmed local media reports suggest hostages were held inside an Akakiko restaurant on Mariahilfer Strasse, an upmarket 19th-century shopping boulevard.





View photos AP More

“There are several injured persons,” police tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”





In video footage posted online, sustained gunfire can be heard as people duck and weave for cover in the Schwedenplatz square on the banks of the Danube.





Another video appears to show someone lying seriously injured in a pool of blood outside a restaurant.

Im Bereich der #InnnerenStadt kam es zu mehreren Schusswechseln. Es gibt mehrere verletzten Personen. Wir sind mit allen möglichen Kräften im Einsatz. Bitte meiden Sie alle öffentlichen Plätze im Stadtgebiet. — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020





Vienna police tweeted that officers were out in force and the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.





"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - keep away from all public places or public transport - don't share any videos or photos! There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter."





View photos Vienna police tweeted that officers were out in force and the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images More

In one video police were seen storming a restaurant in the city looking for the gunman as terrified diners cowered on the floor.





Another video shows the alleged gunman running down the street, before firing two shots into a building.





This is a developing story.