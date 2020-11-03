Vienna shooting - latest: Austrians warned to stay at home as ‘at least one Islamist terrorist’ remains at large

Damage is seen at bars and restaurants in the city

A manhunt is underway in Vienna, Austria, to capture ‘at least one Islamist terrorist’ behind the Monday evening shootings which killed five people - four victims and one of the attackers.

Gunfire erupted last night outside Vienna’s main synagogue near the Danube river, where witnesses described seeing men with guns shooting at crowds in bars and restaurants who were enjoying one last evening out before a coronavirus lockdown.

Five people died and 17 people are believed to have been injured as a result of the attack in the Austrian capital.

Millions of people are now being urged to avoid Vienna and work from home as the search continues.

One assailant, who was a 20-year-old dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, who had a previous terrorism conviction, was also killed.