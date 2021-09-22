Vidyut Jammwal action film Sanak to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios film, Sanak " Hope Under Siege, will release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie also features Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia.

Along with the announcement, the makers have also launched a new intriguing poster featuring Vidyut holding a gun, looking like a man on a mission.

Check out the announcement here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

The project marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

