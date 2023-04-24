Videos show evacuated homes sliding down a Utah hill. Two more have been condemned.

Two Utah homes that were evacuated and condemned in October slid down a hill Saturday, according to officials and videos circulating online.

The houses are located in Draper, Utah, about 35 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The houses were evacuated on Oct. 25, 2022, the Draper City Government said on Facebook.

"Draper City’s Building Official issued a notice revoking the Certificates of Occupancy and requiring the evacuation of two homes," read the post. "The notice declared both homes unfit for human habitation and occupancy due to dangerous conditions."

Both houses collapsed due to sliding early Saturday morning, prompting engineers, building officials and public safety staff to head to the scene. On-site officials then decided that two more homes next to the condemned properties also needed to be evacuated, the city posted.

A 1.29-mile trail called Clark's Trail and a 5.4-mile trail called Ann's Trail are also closed while officials look into the stability of the newly-condemned homes, the city said.

"Everyone needs to avoid the area," officials warned. "Do not go to the neighborhood where the homes slid. Only residents allowed."

What caused the homes to collapse?

According to Draper officials, the homes slid due to shifts in the ground, resulting in sliding and breaks in the homes’ foundations. Officials also said snowpack melting and other conditions have led to safety concerns in the area.

The city has been in talks with the developer, Edge Homes, for months over engineering studies the developer has conducted. The studies have focused on the stability of the surrounding area.

Draper City Police will be monitoring the area, the city posted.

Police also issued their own statement saying if trespassers dare to enter the closed trails or go near the condemned homes and slide area, they could get a citation.

"People have been going into the prohibited areas, around fencing, etc.," police said. "We need everyone to stay out of the area due to safety concerns."

