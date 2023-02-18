Videos show 'disgusting' slicks in creek water near Ohio train derailment. What's going on?

Trevor Hughes, Saleen Martin and Emily Mills, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

Videos appear to show shimmering chemical contamination on creeks near the site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and chemical leak.

Experts tell USA TODAY the rainbow-colored material is likely vinyl chloride, a heavier-than-water chemical that both leaked and burned following the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train. The videos mark yet another example of heightened health and environmental concerns in the wake of the disaster.

Authorities say about 3,500 small fish were killed in the creeks surrounding the derailment site shortly after the crash, leak and burn, but have not reported significant subsequent deaths. And a new federal lawsuit claims fish and wild animals are dying as far as 20 miles away from the site of the derailment.

Here's what to know about the videos:

What do the videos show?

The videos posted by several people, including Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance show rainbow-colored slicks spreading across the surface of small streams in the area after people poked the creek beds with sticks or threw rocks in.

"This is disgusting," Vance declared as sheen spread across what he said was Leslie Run creek.

FACT CHECK: Ohio train derailment fact check: What's true and what's false?

BACKGROUND: Is the Ohio River contaminated? East Palestine train derailment sparks concerns over water

What is going on in the videos?

John Senko, a professor of geosciences and biology at the University of Akron, said the videos depict what appears to be vinyl chloride, which would sink to the bottom of a lake or stream because it's denser than water.

"It looks like what's happening is you got some of that stuff on the bottom of the creek, you stir it up a little bit, it starts to come up and then it's just going to sink again," he said. "So that stuff's behaving like I would expect vinyl chloride to behave.”

What are the health risks of the creek contamination?

The videos are evidence that groundwater contamination has occurred, experts told the USA TODAY Network. But contamination does not necessarily mean there's a health risk.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets limits for what's deemed acceptable exposure to many chemicals, and says short-term exposure to high levels of vinyl chloride in the air can make people dizzy or give them headaches, while long-term exposure can cause liver damage.

Dr. Kari Nadeau, the chair of Harvard's Environmental Health Department, said the oily sheen was likely left by burned chemicals that drifted back down to the ground and into the water.

WATCH: Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Michigan after massive derailment in Ohio

FACT CHECK: Baseless claim that Ohio train derailment was a 'false flag' operation

"The information that I know as a public health expert, as well as from what the EPA is telling us right now, the EPA is letting us know that there are not dangerous levels of toxins in the water or the air at the current time," she said.

What health concerns are there after Ohio train derailment?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked CDC doctors and experts to help screen area residents for illness, and state and federal environmental experts are overseeing monitoring and cleanup efforts.

  • Ground water contamination: The crash and subsequent fire released chemicals into the air and onto the ground and a stream nearby. Experts say the ground and water contamination likely pose the biggest risk now.

  • Air quality: Federal authorities have tested more than 450 homes for volatile organic compounds, which could pose a health risk.

  • Private wells: Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said Tuesday that the air and water quality around East Palestine is generally safe, but private wells are in the process of being tested. Until those results are in, Vanderhoff encouraged residents with a private water supply to drink and use bottled water.

What's being done to clean up?

The spill happened closest to Sulfur Run creek, and authorities have damned it above and below the spill area. They're currently pumping the clean creek around the contamination area, and then remediating any contaminated water flowing into the short section of the dry creek bed.

Norfolk Southern has said it will install wells to monitor groundwater. Officials will also sample soil in key areas, including near where the cars filled with vinyl chloride burned.

WATCH: Ohio Gov. DeWine briefs on East Palestine train derailment

WATCH: Residents seek answers over Ohio train derailment

EPA controversy explained

Many conservative lawmakers have complained the EPA has not responded aggressively enough to the spill. The EPA says Ohio and other federal agencies are better suited to assist.

Vance in particular has attacked the EPA and challenged officials to drink the water in the streams in East Palestine.

Underlying the discussion: The EPA has 20% fewer employees today than it did at its peak in 1999, when about 18,100 people worked there.

The EPA's annual budget hit a high of $10.3 billion in 2010, and today sits at $9.5 billion. If the budget had kept up with inflation, it would be $14 billion. In 2017, then-President Trump proposed a 31% cut to the EPA's annual budget, although Congress ultimately rejected most of his cuts.

President Biden has proposed a 2023 EPA budget of $11.8 billion, including hiring an extra 1,900 workers.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also provided billions in additional funding for programs overseen by the EPA, including environmental justice and cleanups. Most of the EPA's funding actually gets passed through to states and local governments, according to the agency.

Ohio is among 24 states suing the federal government over the EPA's plans to toughen environmental regulations and pollution limits in small streams and wetlands over a long-disputed "Waters of the United States" rule. That lawsuit was filed Thursday.

Contributing: Kelly Byer, The Repository

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment: Videos show 'disgusting' water

Latest Stories

  • So long Milne Inlet: After expansion rejection, Baffinland turns to Steensby rail

    Baffinland Iron Mines is reviving a plan put on the backburner years ago, to ship ore from its Mary River mine in Nunavut using a railway south to Steensby Inlet. The announcement follows a decision in November from Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal to reject the company's Phase 2 expansion proposal. That plan would have seen a 100-kilometre railway built from the mine north to Milne Inlet. Right now, the company uses a tote road to bring ore to that port. Baffinland CEO Brian Penney announce

  • Overnight crime spree sees robberies, man stabbed in head with butcher knife: Toronto police

    An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.

  • Fisheries Department to shut 15 salmon farms off B.C.'s coast to protect wild fish

    VICTORIA — Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the government will not renew licences for 15 open-net Atlantic salmon farms around British Columbia's Discovery Islands. Murray says the Discovery Islands area is a key migration route for wild salmon where narrow passages bring migrating juvenile salmon into close contact with the farms. She says in a news release that recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks posed by the farms to wild salmon. Open-net fish farms off B.C.'s coast have

  • Kill order for New Mexico feral cows issued by US officials

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • 12-foot shark tagged off SC mysteriously emerges almost 2,000 miles away, off Mexico

    Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.

  • Furnace oil sees steep drop in price in unscheduled PUB adjustment

    Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil

  • Recycling wind turbine blades is nearly impossible. Veolia North America thinks it can keep them out of landfills.

    Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.

  • Antarctic sea ice melts to a new record low for the second year straight

    Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.

  • Toronto's Pearson Airport preparing for winter storm

    'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.

  • Colder-than-usual temperatures expected across B.C. next week: Environment Canada

    Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th

  • Worst Is Over in Russia’s War on Ukrainian Energy System, Operator Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst damage wrought by Russia’s campaign to destroy the Ukrainian energy grid is probably over because of improved air defense and Moscow’s deteriorating ability to strike, the head of the nation’s grid operator said. Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Se

  • Alberta offers to work with Trudeau on carbon capture - with conditions

    (Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.

  • N.B. now in line for federal carbon tax rebates as Higgs scraps provincial price

    New Brunswickers are joining Canada's carbon-tax rebate club. Residents of the province will begin receiving federal rebate cheques later this year after the federal government's carbon pricing system kicks in on July 1. Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday he will scrap his own provincially designed price on carbon effective on Canada Day, triggering the implementation of Ottawa's so-called backstop plan. That means quarterly federal rebate cheques adding up to more than $900 per year for a

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan to prepare workers for future green economy

    (Reuters) -Canada on Friday released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labour unions and others. Canada said it is also planning to improve labour market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending.

  • Low tide in Venice leaves city of canals nearly dry

    A severe low tide in Italy's 'floating city' of Venice caused a big drop in water levels for its famous canals on Friday, leaving many of its gondolas and boats aground.

  • Pakistan’s Plans to Rebuild After the Floods Are Flawed. This 82-Year-Old is Trying to Fix Them

    Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.

  • How the west is finally hitting back against China's dominance of cleantech

    Green technologies like wind turbines and electric vehicles are moving centre stage in geopolitics.

  • How does California drought compare to last week and when will it rain? Maps show latest

    The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”