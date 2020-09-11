Video: Woman falls off 3rd floor of a mall

A three-second video clip going viral has sent shockwaves among netizens.

The clip shows a woman jumping from the 3rd floor of C21 Mall in Indore, apparently to attempt suicide.

The woman’s husband died in an accident just three days ago and she was depressed ever since. The couple got married just last month.

WARNING! Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A woman jumps from the third floor of a mall at Indore following depression caused by death of her husband. Admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Police probe underway. @News18India @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/cItCAOhmnd — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaBpl) September 11, 2020

Reports suggest that a suicide note too was found on the woman stating that her last rites should be performed along with her husband’s.

The woman, fortunately, survived the fall and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The incident happened at around lunch time and caused a major ruckus in the mall.

Her husband was a contractor from Ujjain and had also apparently left a note blaming a municipal engineer for harassment.