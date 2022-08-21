Video: Watch UFC fighters’ real-time reaction to Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards shocked the MMA world, including many of the UFC fighters attending UFC 278.

The British fighter claimed the welterweight title on Saturday night after stopping dominant champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of their title bout in Salt Lake City. After being down on the scorecards, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) pulled off a head-kick KO that sent Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) cold to the canvas late in the fifth round.

Related

Dana White interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 at Wembley but 'scared to go outside' Leon Edwards: Title-winning KO of Kamaru Usman 'one of my worst performances,' ready for trilogy

It was a shocking result and easily one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Usman entered UFC 278 with a previous win over Edwards, five consecutive title defenses, and an unbeaten UFC record.

The real-time reaction of the UFC fighters sitting cage side was caught on video. You can see it below.

Ali Abdelaziz

Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns

Henry Cejudo

Justin Gaethje

Rashad Evans

UFC fighters react to Leon Edwards' KO win over Kamaru Usman

UFC Fighters react to Leon Edwards knocking out Usman pic.twitter.com/tS6DLaAD7N — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 21, 2022

[listicle id=2573496]

[vertical-gallery id=2573336]

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie