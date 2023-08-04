Video: Watch Friday’s UFC on ESPN 50 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET

UFC on ESPN 50 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC on ESPN 50 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

