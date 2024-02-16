Video: Watch Friday’s UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 8 p.m. ET

ANAHEIM, Calif. – UFC 298 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+). In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC 298 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

