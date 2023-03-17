Video: Watch Friday’s UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 2 p.m. ET

LONDON – UFC 286 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at The O2 in London. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC 286 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie