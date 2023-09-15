Video: Watch Friday’s Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS – Noche UFC ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official Noche UFC weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Noche UFC.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie