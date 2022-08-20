Video: Watch Bogdan Gnidko vicious 5-second knockout, the fastest in KSW history

The on-screen graphics weren’t even on the screen yet. That’s how fast it happened.

On Saturday, Bogdan Gnidko made KSW history when he knocked out Damian Piwowarczyk in just 5 seconds at KSW 73 to set the record for the fastest knockout in promotion history.

Check it out in the video below:

WOOOOOOW!!!! #KSW73 🇺🇦 Bohdan Gnidko with the fastest KO in KSW history!!! Can @usykaa do the same tonight!? pic.twitter.com/Oyf38AjNM1 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 20, 2022

Jorge Masvidal, you have company.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie