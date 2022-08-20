Video: Watch Bogdan Gnidko vicious 5-second knockout, the fastest in KSW history
The on-screen graphics weren’t even on the screen yet. That’s how fast it happened.
On Saturday, Bogdan Gnidko made KSW history when he knocked out Damian Piwowarczyk in just 5 seconds at KSW 73 to set the record for the fastest knockout in promotion history.
Check it out in the video below:
WOOOOOOW!!!! #KSW73
🇺🇦 Bohdan Gnidko with the fastest KO in KSW history!!!
Can @usykaa do the same tonight!? pic.twitter.com/Oyf38AjNM1
— KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 20, 2022
Jorge Masvidal, you have company.