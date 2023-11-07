Video: Watch adorable, overjoyed dog greet owner at Sacramento airport after 7 months

After spending seven months playing soccer in Iceland, Mackenzie George returned home to Sacramento, California, and reunited with her biggest fan — her pet dog.

The dog did not hold back its excitement, video posted by the licensor of user generated WooGlobes shows.

”My dog was supposed to join me but it didn’t work out due to the strict travel restrictions for dogs moving to Iceland,” George told WooGlobe. “So, this was us reuniting after that long apart.”

George played soccer for Woodcreek High School in Roseville and the University of Tennessee, according to her social media accounts.