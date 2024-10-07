(Video): “Very cool to see” – Fans delighted to see defender embrace JT “enforcer” role

Levi Colwill was first to the fracas yesterday when things got tasty, and in a game that got chippy he wasn’t afraid to steam in and stand up for his teammates.

On the London is Blue podcast they mentioned his as the one who was playing the John Terry role.

They described his “enforcer” behaviour as “very cool to see,” and we’re in total agreement. We need someone to step up from the back line and be a presence, both physically in terms of stopping opposition players getting in our faces, and also emotionally in terms of being a leader.

We have plenty of good players in that dressing room, but not many have shown themselves to be natural leaders of the group and it’s great to finally see someone starting to fill that gap.

You can see their thoughts in the clip embedded here, with this discussion coming after 11 minutes: