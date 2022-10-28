VIDEO: Uriah Hall faces off against former NFL standout Le’Veon Bell at pre-fight press conference

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell faced off for the first time ahead of their fight.

The two athletes fight on Saturday night in a four-round professional bout on the main card of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

You can watch their staredown in the video above.

Paul vs. Silva goes down on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Showtime pay-per-view.

Related

Chris Avila out to 'show what real fighting's about' against YouTuber 'Doctor Mike' Uriah Hall reveals working through depression, suicidal thoughts after UFC exit: 'At one point I looked at my firearm'

Hall, 38, announced his retirement from MMA in October after a nine-year, 19-fight run in the UFC. His last fight took place July 2 at UFC 276, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Andre Muniz for his second consecutive loss. Hall holds many notable wins in MMA, having defeated fighters such as Gegard Mousasi, Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva, Thiago Santos, and more.

Bell, 30, was a two-time first-team All-Pro running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers who played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight games in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell made his boxing debut Sept. 10 when he defeated fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson by fifth-round TKO in an exhibition fight.

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall: Going the distance? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie